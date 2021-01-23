Advertisement

Legislators review protocols over face shield, in-person work rules

It comes in response to complains about members not wearing effective masks.
Maine State House
Maine State House
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A group of lawmakers responsible for overseeing the rules of Maine’s two legislative chambers are reviewing pandemic protocols in response to complaints about members not wearing effective masks.

The Portland Press Herald reports legislative leaders from both parties discussed changing the body’s pandemic rules Thursday to mandate that face coverings comply with the state’s public health recommendations.

Some Republican lawmakers filmed themselves at the Statehouse this month not wearing masks.

Two other Republican lawmakers have been wearing a partial face shield that the Maine Centers for Disease Control says is not effective at mitigating the spread of the coronavirus.

