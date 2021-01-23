Legislators review protocols over face shield, in-person work rules

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - A group of lawmakers responsible for overseeing the rules of Maine’s two legislative chambers are reviewing pandemic protocols in response to complaints about members not wearing effective masks.

The Portland Press Herald reports legislative leaders from both parties discussed changing the body’s pandemic rules Thursday to mandate that face coverings comply with the state’s public health recommendations.

Some Republican lawmakers filmed themselves at the Statehouse this month not wearing masks.

Two other Republican lawmakers have been wearing a partial face shield that the Maine Centers for Disease Control says is not effective at mitigating the spread of the coronavirus.

