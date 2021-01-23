Advertisement

Hero’s Sports Grill and The Maine Scoop begin collaboration

The Maine Scoop will now go by the title of “Hero’s Takeout and Dairy Bar”
By Ryan Mains
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - Two local food staples of the community have been hard at work on a special collaboration.

Since mid-December of last year, the Maine Scoop has been operating as Hero’s Takeout and Dairy Bar, where it serves a variety of foods from the popular Bangor establishment.

The majority of Hero’s menu, from pizza to wings to the always popular mac and cheese, is available to order through their drive through.

The owners of the Maine Scoop say that the partnership represented a great opportunity for both businesses.

”The partnership with Hero’s has been great, we wanted to expand more into some more food to go along with ice cream and no better way to do it than to bring in a reputable brand like Hero’s, and the partnership’s been great so far,” said Maine Scoop co-owner, Scott Cray.

And if you’d like to get a tasty treat for yourself, Hero’s Takeout and Dairy Bar is open every day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

