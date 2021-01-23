Former probate judge in Hancock County passes away

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A former probate judge in Hancock County has died.

James Patterson, born in Bangor, died last Sunday at the age of 73.

Patterson died from Pulmonary Fibrosis.

He practiced law for over 40 years.

Working as an assistant district attorney in Hancock County, he then went on to be elected Judge of Probate in the late 1970′s.

A position he held for 36 years.

Patterson was an avid outdoorsman.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jim’s memory to Frenchman Bay Conservancy.

To further his love of land and water.

