Advertisement

Former probate judge in Hancock County passes away

James Patterson, born in Bangor, died last Sunday at the age of 73.
James Patterson
James Patterson
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -A former probate judge in Hancock County has died.

James Patterson, born in Bangor, died last Sunday at the age of 73.

Patterson died from Pulmonary Fibrosis.

He practiced law for over 40 years.

Working as an assistant district attorney in Hancock County, he then went on to be elected Judge of Probate in the late 1970′s.

A position he held for 36 years.

Patterson was an avid outdoorsman.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jim’s memory to Frenchman Bay Conservancy.

To further his love of land and water.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 22
Maine CDC reports 643 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Fiske entered guilty pleas to multiple charges including gross sexual assault of a minor.
Judge deciding if 20 years sufficient for Lincoln man who impregnated child relative
Police say 18-year old Sunil Jones threw two Molotov cocktails at an apartment building in...
Hampden teen facing attempted murder, arson charges
(Source: GrayDC).
Congressman Golden votes against waiver for President Biden’s Defense Secretary Nominee
The fire happened on Hunter Road in Unity in 2018.
Montville woman charged with arson

Latest News

Maine CDC data for Saturday, Jan. 23
Maine CDC reports 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 328 new cases
Starting January 27th, the University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host a virtual wild...
UMaine Cooperative Extension to host virtual wild blueberry conference
Maine State House
Legislators review protocols over face shield, in-person work rules
Maine Veterans’ Home in Bangor reporting two cases of coronavirus.
Two staff members at Maine Veterans’ Home in Bangor test positive for COVID-19