Former Millinocket Police Chief to appeal his termination

Former Chief Craig Worster was let go in December.
By WABI News Desk
Jan. 22, 2021
MILLINOCKET, Maine (WABI) The Former Millinocket Police Chief is appealing the town’s decision to fire him.

Former Chief Craig Worster was let go in December and has been the subject of controversy.

In 2020, Millinocket’s Deputy Police Chief filed a complaint against him, accusing him of workplace and sexual harassment.

The public hearing is on ZOOM next Tuesday at 1 p.m.

For more information visit the town’s website.

