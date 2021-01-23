Brewer long-term care facility staff, residents hopeful after second vaccine

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Like countless other care facilities like Brewer Center for Health and Rehabilitation, it’s been a long year for the staff and residents navigating a pandemic together every day.

“It’s been really tough on our residents. Before family and friends could come in and visit and residents could leave so that’s been a challenge but our team has done a really good job of embracing that challenge,” says Debbie Stanley, Director of Marketing.

Now, they’re breathing a bit of sigh of relief.

“Most of us have already gotten our two vaccinations. We had it set up in our main dining room. Everyone who wanted to have the vaccination signed a consent,” says Stanley.

But that sigh of relief is still covered by a mask and Marilee Smith will tell you why.

“It’s a protection like a bulletproof vest. I feel safe now. Safer. The vaccine is a protection. It gives you protection. But you have to do your part which is to stay as healthy as possible and to follow with the mask and the social distancing,” says the resident.

This isn’t the first vaccination that’s given her a sense of protection.

“I had polio 60 years ago. I had the polio vaccine. Although I don’t walk today, I could have been in an iron lung and I wasn’t and I’m very grateful for that,” says Smith.

Smith says she needs to do her part like the others where she lives.

“They’re doing a great job here. Everyone is working here very hard and we’re appreciative of them coming to work everyday.”

Smith says wearing a mask, washing hands, distancing and getting the vaccine is a choice all of us have but she has some advice:

“You’ve got to suck it up buttercup and get with it. You’re the only one who can save your life and that of your family and friends. If you don’t want it, think about people you care about. It’s hopeful if we work together and do what we have to do and it’s not hard and the shots don’t hurt. Just close your eyes, take a deep breath and it won’t take a millisecond, really.”

“I feel hopeful. I think many people do here,” says Stanley. She says, ”I feel great that I got vaccinated. I’m very optimistic and I’m very hopeful and I feel many of our residents feel the same way about being able to get vaccinated.”

Brewer Rehab worked with Walgreens to get their coronavirus vaccinations.

