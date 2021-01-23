After Saar passes Blodgett for program 3 point record, she eyes 1000 points this weekend at Binghamton

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine women’s basketball is at Binghamton for a pair of games.

Guard Dor Saar moved ahead of Cindy Blodgett for the program record in career three pointers this past weekend.

“This program is amazing,” says UMaine senior guard Dor Saar, “So, I’m really honored to be the all-time leader in this category.”

Any time a player passes a record set by the great Cindy Blodgett, it’s a big deal. Amy Vachon knows both players well.

“Cindy was a scorer through and through. Dor is not really a score, I mean she can score, but she’s a point guard first,” says UMaine head coach Amy Vachon, “So, they’re very different players. Very, very different. Both very good but I think they’re very different.”

Having a former point guard for a coach has formed a bond between Saar and Vachon.

“We think very alike,” says Saar, “I just really trust her. So whatever she say, I should do I always do that.”

“The trust between Dor and I is huge,” says Vachon.

Dor’s work ethic earned her playing time since she was a freshman. She works so hard they had to tone it down.

“Keeping myself in shape sometimes I used to overwork in the season and it was tired in the games,” says Saar, “This time I think me and the coaches are doing a better job of communicating how long I should go for.”

“She is in the gym as much, if not more, than anyone else on our team,” says Vachon.

She’s one basket from 1000 points.

“She’s going to end up probably second all-time in assists,” says Vachon, “So to end up there, and have 1000 points, and have the all-time three-point record, that’s pretty, that’s pretty special.”

