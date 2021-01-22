Advertisement

Winslow town council votes to sell a town-owned property

By Spencer Roberts
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - The Winslow town council voted unanimously to sell a town-owned property for 2 million dollars at meeting on Wednesday.

The large building on Heywood Road houses both Johnny’s Selected Seeds and Orion Ropeworks.

Both businesses will own their sections after the sale.

Town council members acknowledged that the building needs work, and that the offer was fair.

The deal is expected to close by March.

