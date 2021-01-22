Winslow town council votes to sell a town-owned property

WINSLOW, Maine (WABI) - The Winslow town council voted unanimously to sell a town-owned property for 2 million dollars at meeting on Wednesday.

The large building on Heywood Road houses both Johnny’s Selected Seeds and Orion Ropeworks.

Both businesses will own their sections after the sale.

Town council members acknowledged that the building needs work, and that the offer was fair.

The deal is expected to close by March.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.