Wellington man loses home of 30 years to fire

WELLINGTON, Maine (WABI) - A man in Wellington lost everything in a fire last week that burned the home he built for his family thirty years ago.

”Looked out the window, I was noticing how bright it was outdoors.”

On January 12th in the early morning hours, William Glynn went outside his octagonal home to find the roof on fire.

“We got out with basically the dogs and what we had on.”

A daughter and son were also in the house at the time, everyone escaped except a pet lizard though one of the dogs had to be put down soon after.

“Stand and watch it burn, it was pretty discouraging. Thirty years building the house...burned down in an hour and a half.”

William says standing over the wreckage the next morning he looked at the nails scattered on the ground and thought about how he had driven each one himself.

In 1990, not long after breaking both wrists on a job in Massachusetts, he decided to retire to Wellington and raise his family.

“Whole first year of building I actually only had one arm. I don’t know if it was a labor of love or an adventure or what it was. It didn’t seem hard when I was building it. But it seems hard now that it’s gone.”

Connie Glynn says it’s the only place she’s ever called home, and recalls her childhood there fondly.

“I had three older brothers and a younger sister there. Acres and acres of trees and a river down back that we would spend summers building rafts to float down the river.”

Every year William put more and more work into it.

“Matter of fact I was kind of looking forward to this summer because we didn’t have too much to do.”

“We’ve grown up and moved away.” says Connie. “It’s still the place we go home to on weekends to visit dad.”

Friends and family have banded together to provide immediate help and a place to stay, and his daughters have started a Go Fund Me page with more information on their father and his life. Their descriptions of the loss are heartbreaking.

William hopes to start the rebuilding process this spring. Even as he nears 80 years old, he’s reluctant to ask for help.

“I don’t like to ask anybody for help I never have but I’ll need a little bit of help labor wise.”

“Really that go fund me is an emergency fund.” says Connie. “Anything raised above and beyond our goal will be used directly for rebuilding.”

