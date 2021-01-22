Advertisement

UMaine men’s hockey hopes to dictate physical play at BU

Schedule changed on Saturday
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - UMaine men’s hockey plays at Boston University Friday. The 330 game is on NESN. UMaine knows they will have to dictate their style of play.

“That’s what Maine hockey is about. That’s a big thing why we can compete with these schools,” says UMaine forward Eduards Tralmaks, “the more physicality we bring, and the more physical we play, the more puck we’ll have.”

“It’s everything to us. That’s who we are,” says UMaine head coach Red Gendron, “Like it or not, that’s who we are. We got size, we got speed, and we like to get after people. So, that’s what we do and we’re pretty good at it.”

Maine swapped its men’s and women’s game times on Saturday. The men now play at 1 PM. The women at 6:30 PM.

