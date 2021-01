TROY, Maine (WABI) -Maine State Police say a Troy man was arrested in connection with a car fire.

They say 59-year-old Douglas Knowlton was charged with Arson and Attempted theft by deception.

Police say the fire happened on Route 9 in March of 2020 in Troy.

Knowlton is at Waldo County Jail.

