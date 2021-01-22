Scattered Snow Showers & Light Snow This Afternoon & Tonight

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will cross the state later today and tonight. As a result, we will see mostly cloudy skies this afternoon with the chance for scattered snow showers. Some spots could see a coating to 1″ of accumulation. Temperatures will be a bit better than yesterday with highs in the mid-20s to near 30° north and low to mid-30s elsewhere. The chance for snow showers will continue through the night tonight however it looks like we could see some steadier snow falling over Downeast areas where accumulations of 1″-3″ will be possible by daybreak Saturday.

Low pressure will pull away from the region Saturday. Any lingering snow showers will move out as the morning progresses followed by some breaks of sunshine developing during the afternoon. It will be a bit colder Saturday as some colder air moves in behind the departing storm. Highs on Saturday will near in the upper teens to low 20s north and mid to upper 20s elsewhere. Low pressure over the Maritimes combined with high pressure over the Great Lakes will result in a gusty northwest wind as well which will make things feel even colder Saturday. Sunday looks brighter with partly to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be a bit colder with highs in the mid-teens to low 20s and the gusty northwest breeze will continue for the day. Wind chills will likely be in the single digits and teens throughout the day Sunday.

Heading into next week, high pressure over Central Canada and the Midwest will force storm systems to remain to our south therefore giving us a very quiet stretch of weather through the week and likely next weekend.

This Afternoon: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers. Highs between 24°-34°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers and some steadier light snow possible. Lows between 12°-22°. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Lingering snow showers possible during the morning then brightening skies during the afternoon. Breezy. Highs between 19°-29°. Northwest wind 10-15 MPH with gusts to 25 MPH possible.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy and cold with highs in the mid- teens to low 20s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds., Highs in the 20s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 20s.

