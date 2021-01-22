Man charged in connection with fire at camp in Somerset County
Investigators say the fire happened on Ledge Drive in Long Pond Township.
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 9:44 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine (WABI) -A man has been charged in connection with a camp fire in Somerset County on January 12th.
Mark Walston,50, is charged with arson, burglary, and theft.
Walston is at Somerset County jail.
