Maine farms and food producers to receive more than $17 million through the CARES Act

(WABI) - The Mills Administration has announced it awarded more than $17 million in federal relief funding to reimburse Maine farmers for investments and unplanned expenses due to the pandemic.

The funds will be dispersed through three separate grants - one for food producers, a second for those food production businesses that need to update their online sales, and a third for those who provide food access and assistance.

The funds will be dispersed to more than six-hundred businesses and organizations.

“We knew all along in 2020, and now into 2021, that the people who are growing and producing our food were faced with unprecedented challenges,” said Nancy McBrady, Director of the Bureau of Argiculture, Food and Rural Resources. “So, being able to direct $17.3 million dollars to those folks is no small order.”

For complete COVID-19 resources available to agriculture and food businesses, visit maine.gov/dcaf.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.