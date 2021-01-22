Maine CDC reports 643 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Eighteen people from Penobscot County have died with the coronavirus since last Friday, January 15th. That’s after another death was reported there Friday, along with three in Cumberland County.

The Maine CDC also reported 643 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Friday.

Total deaths now stand at 540.

There have been 36,274 coronavirus cases in Maine since the pandemic began. Of those, nearly 29,500 are confirmed.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Jan. 22 (WABI)

Penobscot County is reporting 65 new cases. Kennebec County has 57. Franklin County has 13. Aroostook, Washington, and Waldo counties each have 12.

