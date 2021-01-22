Advertisement

Maine CDC reports 643 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

There have been 18 deaths in Penobscot County since last Friday
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 22
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 22(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Eighteen people from Penobscot County have died with the coronavirus since last Friday, January 15th. That’s after another death was reported there Friday, along with three in Cumberland County.

The Maine CDC also reported 643 new cases of COVID-19 in the state Friday.

Total deaths now stand at 540.

There have been 36,274 coronavirus cases in Maine since the pandemic began. Of those, nearly 29,500 are confirmed.

Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Jan. 22
Maine COVID-19 statistics by county, updated Jan. 22(WABI)

Penobscot County is reporting 65 new cases. Kennebec County has 57. Franklin County has 13. Aroostook, Washington, and Waldo counties each have 12.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was not immediately clear early Thursday exactly where in Maine the ticket was sold.
A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Maine
Maine nearing the 29,000 mark for confirmed coronavirus cases
677 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine
Oakland woman found alive Thursday.
After being reported missing for two weeks, Oakland police find missing woman
Aroostook County Sheriff's Office (FILE WAGM)
Presque Isle man in custody after 13-year old-girl was reported missing by police
10 straight days of palindromes
Ten straight days of palindromes start Wednesday

Latest News

Police say 18-year old Sunil Jones threw two Molotov cocktails at an apartment building in...
Hampden teen facing attempted murder, arson charges
The fire happened on Hunter Road in Unity in 2018.
Montville woman charged with arson
Maine students talk with astronaut on International Space Station
Maine students talk with astronaut on International Space Station
Winslow town council votes to sell a town-owned property
Winslow town council votes to sell a town-owned property