Judge deciding if 20 years sufficient for Lincoln man who impregnated child relative

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - “I didn’t know any better, I just wanted someone to love me.”

Those words were spoken on Friday by a child relative of a Lincoln man at a sentencing hearing in a Bangor courtroom.

38-year-old Paul Fiske admitted to sexually assaulting and fathering a child with her.

Fiske entered guilty pleas to multiple charges including gross sexual assault of a minor.

Attorneys agreed on a 20-year sentence for Fiske, but the judge said he needed more time to consider if that sentence was severe enough.

A victim statement detailed years of manipulation and sexual assaults by Fiske that started when the girl was 13.

Fiske briefly spoke on his own behalf.

Defendant, Paul Fiske, said, “Your Honor, my actions have affected so many and hurt so many. I’m sorry for everything I have done. I am sorry for all the hurt I have caused and pain and tears. I only hope that one day through hard work, I can make life good again. And those affected, I hope and pray will still have a good and fruitful life. I am truly sorry for everything I’ve done.”

The victim said in court on Friday the child she and Fiske had together is named after Fiske.

After a year in therapy and coming to the realization of what he had done to her - she intends to change the child’s name.

The judge in the case said he would have a decision on whether or not to accept the 20-year sentence sometime next week.

