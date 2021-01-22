Advertisement

Judge deciding if 20 years sufficient for Lincoln man who impregnated child relative

The judge in the case said he would have a decision on whether or not to accept the 20-year sentence sometime next week.
Fiske entered guilty pleas to multiple charges including gross sexual assault of a minor.
Fiske entered guilty pleas to multiple charges including gross sexual assault of a minor.(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - “I didn’t know any better, I just wanted someone to love me.”

Those words were spoken on Friday by a child relative of a Lincoln man at a sentencing hearing in a Bangor courtroom.

38-year-old Paul Fiske admitted to sexually assaulting and fathering a child with her.

Fiske entered guilty pleas to multiple charges including gross sexual assault of a minor.

Attorneys agreed on a 20-year sentence for Fiske, but the judge said he needed more time to consider if that sentence was severe enough.

A victim statement detailed years of manipulation and sexual assaults by Fiske that started when the girl was 13.

Fiske briefly spoke on his own behalf.

Defendant, Paul Fiske, said, “Your Honor, my actions have affected so many and hurt so many. I’m sorry for everything I have done. I am sorry for all the hurt I have caused and pain and tears. I only hope that one day through hard work, I can make life good again. And those affected, I hope and pray will still have a good and fruitful life. I am truly sorry for everything I’ve done.”

The victim said in court on Friday the child she and Fiske had together is named after Fiske.

After a year in therapy and coming to the realization of what he had done to her - she intends to change the child’s name.

The judge in the case said he would have a decision on whether or not to accept the 20-year sentence sometime next week.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 22
Maine CDC reports 643 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Police say 18-year old Sunil Jones threw two Molotov cocktails at an apartment building in...
Hampden teen facing attempted murder, arson charges
(Source: GrayDC).
Congressman Golden votes against waiver for President Biden’s Defense Secretary Nominee
The fire happened on Hunter Road in Unity in 2018.
Montville woman charged with arson

Latest News

Maine CDC data for Saturday, Jan. 23
Maine CDC reports 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 328 new cases
Starting January 27th, the University of Maine Cooperative Extension will host a virtual wild...
UMaine Cooperative Extension to host virtual wild blueberry conference
Maine State House
Legislators review protocols over face shield, in-person work rules
James Patterson
Former probate judge in Hancock County passes away
Maine Veterans’ Home in Bangor reporting two cases of coronavirus.
Two staff members at Maine Veterans’ Home in Bangor test positive for COVID-19