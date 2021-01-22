Hospitals in Waldo, Knox Counties set up COVID-19 vaccination clinics

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Waldo County General Hospital and Pen Bay Medical Center will open the area’s first COVID-19 vaccination clinics for the general public next week. Both hospitals are part of the MaineHealth system.

The clinics are aimed at healthcare workers who need their second dose. They are also open to seniors 70 and older who are starting the vaccination process.

The Waldo County clinic is Wednesday, January 27th in the former MBNA complex in Belfast.

The Knox County vaccination clinic is Friday, January 29th. It will be at the Samoset Resort in Rockport.

You will have to register for a shot, which you can do by calling 877-780-7545.

You can also sign up online by going to MaineHealth.org

