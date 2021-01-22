Advertisement

Hospitals in Waldo, Knox Counties set up COVID-19 vaccination clinics

(Source: CNN)
By Catherine Pegram
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Waldo County General Hospital and Pen Bay Medical Center will open the area’s first COVID-19 vaccination clinics for the general public next week. Both hospitals are part of the MaineHealth system.

The clinics are aimed at healthcare workers who need their second dose. They are also open to seniors 70 and older who are starting the vaccination process.

The Waldo County clinic is Wednesday, January 27th in the former MBNA complex in Belfast.

The Knox County vaccination clinic is Friday, January 29th. It will be at the Samoset Resort in Rockport.

You will have to register for a shot, which you can do by calling 877-780-7545.

You can also sign up online by going to MaineHealth.org

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 22
Maine CDC reports 643 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Fiske entered guilty pleas to multiple charges including gross sexual assault of a minor.
Judge deciding if 20 years sufficient for Lincoln man who impregnated child relative
Police say 18-year old Sunil Jones threw two Molotov cocktails at an apartment building in...
Hampden teen facing attempted murder, arson charges
(Source: GrayDC).
Congressman Golden votes against waiver for President Biden’s Defense Secretary Nominee
The fire happened on Hunter Road in Unity in 2018.
Montville woman charged with arson

Latest News

Maine CDC data for Saturday, Jan. 23
Maine CDC reports 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 328 new cases
Most of the residents at this facility received their second shots.
Brewer long-term care facility staff, residents hopeful after second vaccine
A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was...
UK chief scientist says new virus variant may be more deadly
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Friday that the Covid variant found in the UK may have a...
Johnson says COVID variant may have higher mortality rate