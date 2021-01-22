Advertisement

’Heart of Ellsworth’ to hold public anniversary celebration at annual meeting

The Anniversary Celebration will be at Tuesday at 6pm.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - Heart of Ellsworth is inviting the public to join them through zoom Tuesday to help celebrate the non-profit’s 5th Anniversary at its annual 2021 meeting.

The event will highlight 2020 accomplishments and goals for the coming year. Heart of Ellsworth board and committee members will share the organization’s work supporting downtown businesses, revitalization activities, and beautification efforts in downtown Ellsworth.

“We’re a growing city, and to see the growth that has sort of come out of newcomers and folks who have lived in Ellsworth their whole lives has been really uplifting and exciting,” said Heart of Ellsworth Executive Director Cara Romano.

To join the Heart of Ellsworth’s 5th Anniversary celebration, you can find the zoom link on their Facebook page

