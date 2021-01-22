Hampden teen facing attempted murder, arson charges

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Hampden man will be in court Friday afternoon, facing a charge of attempted murder.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and Bangor Police arrested 18-year-old Sunil Jones on Thursday. Investigators say he threw two Molotov cocktails at an apartment building at the intersection of Park Street and Penobscot Avenue in Bangor on January 13th.

A tenant in the 10-unit building told police officers they saw an object thrown at the building just before the fire started.

The fire was quickly extinguished with just minor damages to the building.

Jones is also charged with arson.

The Fire Marshals’ office was contacted and started a joint investigation with the Bangor Police Department. They were assisted by members of the Hampden Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and members of the U.S. Bureaus of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The State Fire Marshals Office and Bangor Police arrested Jones Thursday.

