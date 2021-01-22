Advertisement

Get paid to eat candy! Company looks to hire taste testers

FILE PHOTO - The Candy Funhouse is looking for “candyologists."
FILE PHOTO - The Candy Funhouse is looking for “candyologists."(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSISSIGAUGA, Ontario (CNN) - How would you like to have a job where you get paid to eat candy?

The company Candy Funhouse is looking for “candyologists;” which is just a fancy title for someone who’ll get paid to taste test thousands of confectionary products.

The “candyologists” will help the company pick which products will be part of the inaugural Candy Funhouse-branded candy line.

The position pays $30 per hour and is available for full-timers, part-timers or on a permanent contract basis.

Those interested in applying can do so until Feb.15.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was not immediately clear early Thursday exactly where in Maine the ticket was sold.
A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Maine
Maine nearing the 29,000 mark for confirmed coronavirus cases
677 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine
Oakland woman found alive Thursday.
After being reported missing for two weeks, Oakland police find missing woman
Aroostook County Sheriff's Office (FILE WAGM)
Presque Isle man in custody after 13-year old-girl was reported missing by police
10 straight days of palindromes
Ten straight days of palindromes start Wednesday

Latest News

Hank Aaron is flanked by Joe Torre, left, and Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yellich before Game 2...
Baseball legend Hank Aaron dies at age 86
Secretary of Defense nominee Lloyd Austin, a recently retired Army general, speaks during his...
Austin wins Senate confirmation as 1st Black Pentagon chief
The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons is now part of international law.
First-ever nuclear weapons ban begins; nuclear powers aren’t part of treaty
FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2019 file photo, former Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks with FOX Business...
Yellen nomination as Treasury secretary clears committee
Three National Guard members on a routine training flight have been killed in a helicopter...
3 dead in military helicopter crash were experienced pilots