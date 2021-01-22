DHHS Commissioner Lambrew discusses change in thinking on “Yellow County” designations and sports

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Maine Principal’s Association announced Wednesday night a move to allow sports to be played in yellow counties used for state health guidance for in-person or remote learning.

Maine DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew explained the reasoning for the change.

“Doesn’t make sense for there to be a mandate. There are no practices for example in all schools in yellow counties, when some schools in yellow counties are able to do in-person learning... leaving those decisions alongside those about in school learning to school leadership,” says Lambrew, “It is important to note, this does not change the protocols the organizers and participants of schools sports and community sports must follow. It also remains advisable to cancel large gatherings, like sports events, in areas that have outbreaks, high positivity rates. What has changed is aligning the decision about school sports with the decisions about in-person learning at the local level.”

