COVID-19 outbreaks grow at Orono, Dexter long term care facilities

(Kevin Hagen | AP Photo/Kevin Hagen)
By Catherine Pegram
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -The Maine CDC says there are nearly 100 cases of COVID-19 in an outbreak at a long term care facility in Orono.

Orono Commons is reporting 98 cases as of Wednesday night. One week ago, there were 65.

Also in the last week, coronavirus cases at Dexter Health Care have nearly doubled.

We’re told there are 74 cases there. Last Friday, there were 39.

The Maine Veterans’ Home in Bangor is reporting eight cases of COVID-19, while the Maine Veterans’ Home in Augusta has six cases.

