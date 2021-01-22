Advertisement

Butternut squash products sold in Maine are being recalled

Pero Family Farms Food Company, LLC says no one has reported getting sick from eating the affected products.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Maine (WMTW) - Nearly three dozen butternut squash products that were sold in Maine are being recalled due to possible Listeria contamination.

The recall covers butternut squash trays, chunks, and spirals. Click here for a list of the affected products and codes. They were all distributed between Jan. 2 and Jan. 11. Many of the “use by” dates have already passed, but some expire on Friday.

Listeria can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recall is due to possible contamination at Race West Company, a supplier of butternut squash to Pero Family Farms.

