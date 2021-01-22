Blue Hill YMCA opens new, state of the art facility

BLUE HILL, Maine (WABI) - Folks in the Blue Hill area now have a brand new, state of the art YMCA.

It’s thanks to the generosity of a local family looking to give back.

It opened back in October.

Friday a dedication ceremony doubled as a thank you to Chuck and Belinda Lawrence.

The owners of Tradewinds markets wanted to support the community that’s helped them find success.

“I woke up this morning and realized that were 100 percent. When we first started this, it started with a track. And then as it grew and we listened to the community, the need for a pool in the area. And a good fitness facility. It’s going to be a complex, it’s going to be a complex like no other in Eastern Maine I really believe,” said Chuck Lawrence.

But the job is not done, the Lawrence family has plenty more in store for development.

“Well we’re going to put a gymnasium with a pickle ball court, along with a full basketball court and a walking track up above the gymnasium,” said Chuck Lawrence.

Those who run the Blue Hill YMCA know its humble beginnings, what used to be a large garage now lies in the shadows of their new facility.

“At one point it was 300 members that were coming in there. And I think that’s what really got the community talking about what’s possible. It got the Lawrence’s thinking we can do even more than this,” said Matt Montgomery, Branch Manager.

“And this community deserves that. I mean this community has been wonderful to us for 20 years, 21 now. And we just want to give back, and that’s what we’re doing. It feels good.,” said said Chuck Lawrence.

In total, the Lawrence family is expecting to spend about $8 million on the new complex.

They’re hoping the second addition will be open next fall.

