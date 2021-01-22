Bangor officials give out survey amid bus driver shortage

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Bangor School Department put out a survey to parents to see how many kids have to use the bus to get to school.

This after schools switched to remote learning this week because Cyr Bus Line was short-staffed.

Officials there say drivers called out sick or had covid.

More than 1,200 parents responded to the survey.

The goal was to find out if parents could help in any way they could.

School officials say survey results show around 400 students must take the bus to school.

Kathy Harris-Smedberg, Bangor Interim School Superintendent, said, ”Hopefully they will be able to have reduced buses running to accommodate for the number of people who are out either sick or quarantining and with the help of parents be able to have kids in school Tuesday on.”

School officials say they thanked parents for their support.

In an email, sent this week by the Vice President of Cyr Bus Line, officials told TV5 they were dealing with a driver shortage before the pandemic, and it has worsened due to COVD-19.

“Before the Covid-19 pandemic began, we were dealing with a driver shortage. Covid 19 has made that shortage even more pronounced. Thanks to an extremely dedicated team of drivers, monitors, and managers, we have been able to get kids to school safely despite the difficulties. Unfortunately, the recent increase in positive cases and people needing to quarantine has had an effect on our limited supply of bus drivers. We are doing everything that we can to deal with this unprecedented situation, get drivers back on the road and kids safely to school.”

All Bangor schools will continue with remote learning only until Monday, January 25th.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.