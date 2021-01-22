Bail set for Hampden man accused of throwing molotov cocktails at Bangor home
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A judge set bail at $50,000 dollars for a man from Hampden charged with attempted murder after police say he tossed two molotov cocktails at a home in Bangor.
18-year-old Sunil Jones is also charged with arson. He was arrested on Thursday night.
Jones appeared before a judge via video conference Friday afternoon in Bangor.
He’s accused of throwing two flaming bottles at a home on French Street last week.
A fire from those devices caused a limited amount of damage to the house.
Jones’ lawyer said his client is a pre-med student at UMaine and lives at home with his parents and that was “a dumb thing done by a kid.”
If he makes bail, Jones will be on house arrest.
He is due back in court in March.
