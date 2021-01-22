Advertisement

Bail set for Hampden man accused of throwing molotov cocktails at Bangor home

By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A judge set bail at $50,000 dollars for a man from Hampden charged with attempted murder after police say he tossed two molotov cocktails at a home in Bangor.

18-year-old Sunil Jones is also charged with arson. He was arrested on Thursday night.

Jones appeared before a judge via video conference Friday afternoon in Bangor.

He’s accused of throwing two flaming bottles at a home on French Street last week.

A fire from those devices caused a limited amount of damage to the house.

Jones’ lawyer said his client is a pre-med student at UMaine and lives at home with his parents and that was “a dumb thing done by a kid.”

If he makes bail, Jones will be on house arrest.

He is due back in court in March.

