Unemployment claims remain elevated in Maine

Maine unemployment figures for week ending Jan. 16(WABI)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 9:03 AM EST
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - While weekly certifications for state unemployment remain elevated, first-time claims fell for the second-straight week here in Maine.

According to the Maine Department of Labor, about 3,300 first-time claims were made or reopened the week ending January 16th. Another 1,000 were filed for federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA).

Two weeks ago, initial claims for state aid reached a seventh-month high of nearly 4,000.

Continued claims for state unemployment rose over 17,000 for the week ending January 16th. That’s the highest level we’ve seen in more than three months. Another 14,300 continued claims were filed for PUA.

