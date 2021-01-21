UMaine students build activities reference website for k-12 teachers

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Students in the University of Maine’s outdoor leadership program have created a website that K–through-12 teachers can use to plan outdoor lessons and activities. It covers topics ranging from mountain biking and wilderness survival to outdoor ethics issues.

For Lauren Jacobs, a lecturer in the Outdoor Leadership program, having her class build an activities website for teachers to reference was a matter of recognizing and filling a need.

“I spoke to some outdoor education and physical education teachers and got some ideas about things they’d like to see that they could use during remote learning, or just activities that are socially distanced that they could do in person,” she said. “And then my students took that and ran with it and made a whole lot of curriculum materials for it.”

For Outdoor Leadership students like John Clark, putting the website together was an exercise in learning with real-world implications.

“Even though they’re not in their traditional phys-ed program, being able to get out and still do that in the place that they’re able to be safe, I think that it was kind of inspiring to be able to come up with a solution during these times where it doesn’t always feel like there is a solution.”

“Her students did such a nice job at doing ‘step-by-step, really basic,’ so that anybody could sit there and watch,” said Greenville Consolidated School teacher Dawna Blackstone. “So it was really valuable. It was a great resource for me. And it’s great because with COVID, I can’t have guests come, and we’re very limited in what we can do. So to have other people teaching those students is huge for me.”

Jacobs says the plan is to continue to build on the website for teachers to use in the future.

”They can definitely let me know if they have requests for materials they’d like to see.”

