Suspect caught on camera hitting Florida deputy with stolen car

By WWSB Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A helicopter belonging to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Department caught the moment that a suspect hit a deputy with a stolen vehicle.

The collision happened Wednesday, after the driver fled the scene of a traffic crash they allegedly were involved in.

Later in the day, with the help of the MCSO Aviation Unit, deputies relocated the stolen White Ford Taurus as it parked on the south side of Mad Marks at 30th Ave East and 1st Street.

As deputies moved in to conduct a takedown, the driver attempted to pull the vehicle forward to exit the parking lot. One of the deputies responding to the scene parked her unmarked vehicle in the path of the stolen car, but the driver reversed the vehicle away from the deputy’s vehicle at which point the deputy got out of her vehicle and gave verbal commands.

Seconds later, the driver rapidly accelerated the stolen car forward and struck the deputy with the front of the car, causing the deputy to be thrown onto the hood of the car.

As the car continued to accelerate, it struck another MCSO vehicle and came to an abrupt stop. The deputy flew off the vehicle and landed hard on the pavement.

The driver, Katarina Vanfossen got out of the car and was taken into custody.

Vanfossen is charged with; Motor Vehicle Theft, Fleeing to Elude, and Second Degree Attempted Murder LEO, Fleeing to elude, and Leaving the Scene of a Crash.

The deputy was treated for her injuries and is expected to be okay.

