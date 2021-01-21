State officials frustrated as weekly coronavirus vaccine delivery drops

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s week seven shipment of coronavirus vaccines will be nearly one thousand doses less than last week and much less than state officials had hoped for.

The state will receive 17,575 doses in next week’s shipment.

During Thursday’s CDC briefing, Dr. Nirav Shah and DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew said they have had their first discussions with those from the Biden Administration who are taking over the vaccination rollout.

They say they are hopeful that moving forward, they will be armed with a clearer picture for planning purposes than they had with the previous administration.

“Having flat vaccine levels is disappointing,” said Shah. “That’s the only word I can really say that sums up my sense of it.”

“A week ago Friday, we were told by Operation Warp Speed that there was no shelf with vaccine stocked up,” explained Lambrew. “Secretary Azar had said a few days earlier that there was one. Within this week, learned that there might be a shelf with some Moderna vaccine on it because when those 4300 doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived in Maine with that red X on the package, we were able to get replacement within 24 or 48 hours.”

There is still a chance those 4,300 doses that exceeded temperature requirements could be used.

Dr. Shah said it appears during the shipping of the vaccines, they were actually too cold and not too warm.

They’re awaiting word from federal officials if that means they are safe to administer.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.