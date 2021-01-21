Advertisement

‘Saved by the Bell’ star Dustin Diamond undergoing chemotherapy treatments for cancer

‘Dustin has completed his first round of chemo and his next round is being scheduled’
Dustin Diamond of 'Saved by the Bell' has been diagnosed with cancer after being hospitalized.
Dustin Diamond of 'Saved by the Bell' has been diagnosed with cancer after being hospitalized.(Source: CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Original “Saved by the Bell” star Dustin Diamond has begun undergoing chemotherapy treatments after being diagnosed with cancer, according to his representative.

Diamond, best known for playing Screech on the hit ’90s sitcom, was hospitalized earlier this month in Florida. Last week, his team disclosed he had cancer.

“Dustin has completed his first round of chemo and his next round is being scheduled. He will also begin his physical therapy soon,” the actor’s spokesman, Roger Paul, said in a statement.

“Dustin is looking forward to spending more time with his girlfriend, playing his bass guitar/video games, as well as making videos for his fans on social media,” Paul added.

“Saved by the Bell” aired from 1989 to 1993, and its spinoffs included “Saved by the Bell: The College Years” and “Saved by the Bell: The New Class,” both of which Diamond starred in. A sequel was launched on Peacock this fall featuring many from the original cast, including Elizabeth Berkley, Mario Lopez, Tiffani Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar. Diamond was not included.

Diamond has been sued several times for delinquent taxes and in foreclosure proceedings for missing mortgage payments. He has appeared on reality TV shows, made a sex tape and produced a tell-all documentary on Lifetime TV called “The Unauthorized Saved by the Bell Story.” In 2015, he was sentenced to serve 4 months in jail for his part in a Wisconsin barroom stabbing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was not immediately clear early Thursday exactly where in Maine the ticket was sold.
A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Maine
Maine nearing the 29,000 mark for confirmed coronavirus cases
677 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine
Oakland woman found alive Thursday.
After being reported missing for two weeks, Oakland police find missing woman
Aroostook County Sheriff's Office (FILE WAGM)
Presque Isle man in custody after 13-year old-girl was reported missing by police
10 straight days of palindromes
Ten straight days of palindromes start Wednesday

Latest News

Secretary of Defense nominee Lloyd Austin, a recently retired Army general, speaks during his...
Austin wins Senate confirmation as 1st Black Pentagon chief
Hank Aaron is flanked by Joe Torre, left, and Milwaukee Brewers Christian Yellich before Game 2...
Reports: Baseball legend Hank Aaron dies
The Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons is now part of international law.
First-ever nuclear weapons ban begins; nuclear powers aren’t part of treaty
FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2019 file photo, former Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks with FOX Business...
Yellen nomination as Treasury secretary clears committee
Three National Guard members on a routine training flight have been killed in a helicopter...
3 dead in military helicopter crash were experienced pilots