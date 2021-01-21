Rockland Rotary makes donation to Rockland Fire & EMS

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - The Rockland Fire Department has received a generous donation to help administer COVID-19 vaccines.

The Rockland Rotary gave a check for $485 to Rockland Fire and EMS to cover the cost of a new refrigerator.

It will be used to store and administer the vaccine to first responders in Knox County.

Rockland Fire Chief Chris Whytock says this is a true sign of community support and they cannot thank the rotary enough for their contribution.

