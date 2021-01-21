Ramada continues to serve Bangor’s homeless population

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor hotel continues to house the city’s homeless population and will do so for at least several weeks to come.

Officials say the Maine State Housing Authority has a contract with the Ramada on Odlin Road in Bangor.

In September, Penobscot Community Health Care officials say they were asked to provide services there.

Right now, we’re told more than 65 people are staying there.

PCHC staff are able to provide services at the hotel, just like they do at the Hope House shelter.

Josh D’Alessio, Director of PCHC Hope House Health & Living Center, said, ”The next available bed is the one that is given to the next person in the community. If that happens to be at the shelter, it’s there. if it’s at the Ramada it’s here. So it’s bigger than just the Ramada itself. But for social distancing purposes, we are using this temporarily at least until the end of April.”

We’re told they’re working with the state to continue that if need be.

