Presque Isle man in custody after 13-year old-girl was reported missing by police

Aroostook County Sheriff's Office (FILE WAGM)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
MADAWASKA, Maine (WABI) - A man from Presque Isle was taken to jail after police say he was with a 13-year-old girl who had left home without permission.

22-year-old Sabastian Nieves is charged with criminal restraint and violation of probation.

Police say they received a complaint of a 13-year-old girl from Hodgdon who left home Wednesday without permission.

During the investigation, police learned she was with Nieves.

Nieves was arrested at a home in Madawaska Thursday.

The girl was found near where Nieves lives and was returned to family members.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

