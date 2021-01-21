Presque Isle man in custody after 13-year old-girl was reported missing by police
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
MADAWASKA, Maine (WABI) - A man from Presque Isle was taken to jail after police say he was with a 13-year-old girl who had left home without permission.
22-year-old Sabastian Nieves is charged with criminal restraint and violation of probation.
Police say they received a complaint of a 13-year-old girl from Hodgdon who left home Wednesday without permission.
During the investigation, police learned she was with Nieves.
Nieves was arrested at a home in Madawaska Thursday.
The girl was found near where Nieves lives and was returned to family members.
