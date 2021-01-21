Advertisement

Potential buyer for shuttered Hampden waste facility

Pennsylvania based Delta Thermo Energy hopes to close the deal in 60 days.
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 4:08 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - TV5 is learning new information about the Pennsylvania company that wants buy a currently shuttered waste facility in Hampden.

Coastal Resources of Maine shut down last spring when Fiberight, the company running the facility, ran out of money to operate it.

At the time it was handling waste for 115 municipalities, managed by the Municipal Review Committee.

We spoke with the CEO of Delta Thermo Energy Thursday.

They are in final negotiations to buy the plant.

If all goes according to plan - they expect to close the deal within 60 days.

“We think we can get the facility up and running within 4 to 6 weeks after the closing or the acquisition,” said CEO Rob Van Naarden. “Will it run at 100% efficiency as it was originally supposedly designed that’s not going to happen. That’s too difficult, but over time we will get it up to that.”

Van Naarden says that the intention is to hire back previous employees interested in returning.

He says facility will eventually run 24 hours a day 365 days a year and employ 60-90 people.

