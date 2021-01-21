Occasional Snow Showers & Patchy Light Snow Tonight & Friday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -The next in a series of “clipper type storms” will drop southeast out of southern Ontario this evening and then cross New England late tonight and tomorrow. Once again, the storm will be somewhat starved for moisture as it slides through the Northeast, but a period of light snow and snow showers will likely accompany the storm as it slides southeast across New England. It appears that a coating to a couple of inches of snow may accumulate with the passage of the storm, which could lead to some slick roadways late tonight and tomorrow. A trough aloft over the Northeast will keep the risk of scattered snow showers going across Maine into Saturday morning. Once the weak storm and upper-level trough move off to the east of New England the sky will clear and a gusty northwest breeze will usher a dry and cold airmass into Maine for later Saturday and Sunday.

High pressure will bring fair and cold conditions to the Pine Tree State Monday. A storm moving out of the Southern Plains States Monday will head up into the Mid-Atlantic Region on Tuesday. At this point in time, it appears that a block in the upper levels of the atmosphere will force the storm to move east off the Mid-Atlantic Coastline well south of our region, with little if any impacts across Maine expected from the storm. The weather the rest of next week looks rather quiet as the block in the atmosphere keeps a series of storms sliding east off the East Coast well to the south of New England.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, occasional snow showers and possibly a period of light snow, with a light northerly breeze and low temps in the upper single numbers north and teens south.

Friday: Mostly cloudy, light snow or snow showers likely, with a north breeze under 10 mph and high temps in the upper 20s to mid-30s.

Saturday: Variably cloudy, becoming breezy, possible snow showers, with a north to northwest breeze between 8 and 18 mph later in the day and high temps in the 20s.

Sunday: Bright, breezy and cold, with highs in the mid-teens to mid-20s.

Monday: More sun than clouds, with highs in the upper teens and 20s.

Tuesday: More sun than clouds, with high temps in the 20s to near 30.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.