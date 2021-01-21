Advertisement

Northern Light officials turn focus to mental health in the workplace

Northern Light says they will look to students to help administer the vaccine
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Officials from Northern Light Health focused on the issue of mental health in the workplace.

In an online panel, they discussed depression as the next pandemic.

Trends of loneliness and depression are on the rise in recent years, and have surged during the last year.

Officials say daily disconnect with co-workers can be a major cause.

They encourage work places who utilize Zoom and other technology to communicate and turn on web cams so that you can have some face-to-face interaction.

Another idea, include the daily small talk that may be missing in our new normal.

”So if you’ve got a meeting, pre-pandemic, what had happened in the meeting? As people were sort of trickling into the conference room there was chit chat. People were asking about the weekend, how was your day? How was your drive in? That sort of thing. So give yourself a few minutes before any kind of staff meeting or get together where you’re able to do that,” said Angela Fileccia, Northern Light Acadia Hospital.

To learn more about their suggestions in the work place, you can visit northernlighthealth.org.

