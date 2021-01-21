New Engineering School planning gets underway for UMaine

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - Planning for a statewide Maine College of Engineering, Computing, and Information Science began Thursday.

A virtual vision session involved 180 leaders in industry and education. The school would be created with $75-million dollars in Harold Alfond Foundation money, which is part of a larger donation given to the University of Maine System.

Participants included faculty and staff throughout the UMaine system, K-through-12 educators, non-profits and fundraising partners. The new college is expected to unify and expand undergraduate engineering programs across the UMaine system.

”It was focused on building the vision, beginning to have the conversation, really, for what the vision will be for this new resource, new asset for the entire state of Maine, building on the strengths we have here at the University of Maine, at the University of Southern Maine, and across our whole system really,” said University President Joan Ferrini-Mundy.

The initiative also includes building a new Ferland Engineering Education and Design Center in Orono.

It’s projected to be complete next summer.

