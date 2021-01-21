More than $1.4 million being used to combat Maine’s opioid crisis

Washington, D.C (WABI) - $1,461,282 is is being invested into the state to help combat the opioid crisis among pregnant and postpartum women.

The money comes from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

It will be used for hospitals and community health centers to establish and expand access to substance use disorder and mental health services.

Senators Susan Collins and Angus King say the funding will provide struggling mothers with access to the treatment programs they need for recovery.

