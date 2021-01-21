Advertisement

Judge denies convicted murderer’s efforts for a new trial

F Daly, from Massachusetts, was denied new trial Thursday.
F Daly, from Massachusetts, was denied new trial Thursday.(Owen Kingsley)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A judge has denied a new trial for a Massachusetts man convicted of murdering a man in Bangor.

32-year-old F Daly was found guilty of the shooting death of 51-year-old Israel Lewis in 2018.

Daly is serving more than four decades in prison.

Thursday in court Daly argued for a new trial.

His defense says juror misconduct in his original trial and a theory of an alternative suspect should be seen as new evidence.

Prosecutors argued their claims are speculative and should not be considered new evidence.

The court agreed with that, the judge saying “New evidence in my mind would be evidence such as a new eyewitness, or discovery of a new video. Or other admissible evidence, not known to the defendant at the time of the trial.”

Daly was sentenced last summer to 42 years in prison.

