Increasing Clouds, Few Snow Showers Possible Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A weak ridge of high pressure will slide to our east this morning while our next disturbance approaches from the west. Any morning sunshine will give way to increasing clouds today as the disturbance approaches. We may see a few afternoon or evening snow showers as well but overall the bulk of the day looks dry. Temperatures will be a bit colder today than yesterday with highs topping off in the mid-teens to low 20s north and low to mid-20s elsewhere. climb to the 20s to near 30° for afternoon highs. Snow showers will be likely tonight especially after midnight as low pressure approaches. Temperatures will range from the upper single numbers to mid-teens north and teens to mid-20s elsewhere, warmest along the coast.

Weak low pressure will cross the state Friday then to our east Friday night and early Saturday morning. This will likely bring us some snow showers Friday and possibly some steadier light snow in spots. Computer models are hinting at a trough hanging back behind the departing low Friday night enhancing the snowfall a bit over Downeast locales. Most areas will run the chance of seeing a coating to an inch or two of accumulation by late Friday night however if this trough sets up over Downeast locales then we could see some high amounts of the 3″-4″ Downeast. We’ll take a look at the new date coming in today and keep you posted. Temperatures will be in the mid-20s to low 30s for highs Friday afternoon. Snow showers will linger into Saturday morning as the storm pulls away from the region. Skies are expected to brighten Saturday afternoon with temperatures topping off in the 20s to near 30°. Sunday will be brighter, breezy and colder. Temperatures will only be in the mid-teens to low 20s but feel much colder with a gusty north/northwest wind factored in.

Today: Increasing clouds. A few afternoon and evening snow showers possible. Highs between 17°-28°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers especially after midnight. Lows between 9° -28°. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers and areas of light snow. Highs between 24°-34°. North/northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Lingering snow showers possible during the morning then brightening skies during the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the 20s to near 30°.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy and cold with highs in the mid- teens to low 20s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds., Highs in the upper teens to mid-20s.

