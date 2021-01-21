Advertisement

Fire officials warn folks after generator catches fire in Carmel

Crews warn public about generator fires.
Crews warn public about generator fires.(WABI)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 3:47 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - Fire officials responded to a home in Carmel Thursday after a generator caught fire.

Crews were called the Hampden Road around 10 a.m.

They say the homeowner was working on the generator in the garage when it caught fire and burned his gloves.

The man wasn’t hurt, but Carmel Fire Department is offering up advice about what to do in these situations.

”Just want to remind the public to be safe when operating on generators and to make sure when you are working on a generator, you work on it outside in a well ventilated area so you don’t cause any further hazards,” said Fire Lieutenant Edward Moult.

Fire officials say gasoline on top of the generator sparked the fire.

They also warn folks any gasoline on any of the hot metal surfaces of a generator can ignite.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was not immediately clear early Thursday exactly where in Maine the ticket was sold.
A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Maine
Maine nearing the 29,000 mark for confirmed coronavirus cases
677 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine
Oakland woman found alive Thursday.
After being reported missing for two weeks, Oakland police find missing woman
Aroostook County Sheriff's Office (FILE WAGM)
Presque Isle man in custody after 13-year old-girl was reported missing by police
10 straight days of palindromes
Ten straight days of palindromes start Wednesday

Latest News

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 22
Maine CDC reports 643 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Police say 18-year old Sunil Jones threw two Molotov cocktails at an apartment building in...
Hampden teen facing attempted murder, arson charges
The fire happened on Hunter Road in Unity in 2018.
Montville woman charged with arson
Maine students talk with astronaut on International Space Station
Maine students talk with astronaut on International Space Station
Winslow town council votes to sell a town-owned property
Winslow town council votes to sell a town-owned property