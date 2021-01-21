Fire officials warn folks after generator catches fire in Carmel

CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - Fire officials responded to a home in Carmel Thursday after a generator caught fire.

Crews were called the Hampden Road around 10 a.m.

They say the homeowner was working on the generator in the garage when it caught fire and burned his gloves.

The man wasn’t hurt, but Carmel Fire Department is offering up advice about what to do in these situations.

”Just want to remind the public to be safe when operating on generators and to make sure when you are working on a generator, you work on it outside in a well ventilated area so you don’t cause any further hazards,” said Fire Lieutenant Edward Moult.

Fire officials say gasoline on top of the generator sparked the fire.

They also warn folks any gasoline on any of the hot metal surfaces of a generator can ignite.

