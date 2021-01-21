Dexter man convicted in drug overdose death of Thomaston man sentenced Wednesday

ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - A Dexter man charged in connection with the overdose death of a Thomaston man has been sentenced to four years in prison.

According to the Village Soup, 41-year-old Joshua Nickerson pleaded no contest yesterday to aggravated trafficking in fentanyl.

A more serious count of aggravated trafficking that caused a death was dismissed.

Authorities say Nickerson and 28-year-old Miranda Wotton-Thayer, also of Dexter, sold drugs leading to the death of 32-year-old Ryan Gamage two years ago.

Thayer was sentenced in October to three years for trafficking in fentanyl.

