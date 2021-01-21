Advice for Mainers struggling to sign up for COVID-19 vaccination

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine remains “supply constrained” as it works to get shots of coronavirus vaccine into people’s arms.

State officials acknowledging what’s currently in place to sign up for a vaccine is an imperfect system.

The lack of a delivery of vaccines in turn makes less availability for people to sign up to get it.

Right now that’s available for people 70 and older.

The state continues to only offer those sign ups online - which for some Maine seniors has created other issues.

“If accessing that website is challenging for them one thing another snuggle sound right for everybody but see if there is someone in your life they can help you take a look at that,” said Dr. Nirav Shah. “If you can ask them to check their phone that’s one step that may be easier for a lot of folks. The second as Commissioner Lambrew noted is 211 is available. 211 can help navigate folks to a location that is in their sites.”

Commissioner Lambrew also said that the state is in the process of setting up a central phone number beyond 211 that Mainers can call for assistance.

