Advertisement

Advice for Mainers struggling to sign up for COVID-19 vaccination

State officials acknowledging what’s currently in place to sign up for a vaccine is an imperfect system.
Maine remains "supply constrained" as it works to get shots of coronavirus vaccine into...
Maine remains "supply constrained" as it works to get shots of coronavirus vaccine into people's arms.(WYMT)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Maine remains “supply constrained” as it works to get shots of coronavirus vaccine into people’s arms.

State officials acknowledging what’s currently in place to sign up for a vaccine is an imperfect system.

The lack of a delivery of vaccines in turn makes less availability for people to sign up to get it.

Right now that’s available for people 70 and older.

The state continues to only offer those sign ups online - which for some Maine seniors has created other issues.

“If accessing that website is challenging for them one thing another snuggle sound right for everybody but see if there is someone in your life they can help you take a look at that,” said Dr. Nirav Shah. “If you can ask them to check their phone that’s one step that may be easier for a lot of folks. The second as Commissioner Lambrew noted is 211 is available. 211 can help navigate folks to a location that is in their sites.”

Commissioner Lambrew also said that the state is in the process of setting up a central phone number beyond 211 that Mainers can call for assistance.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It was not immediately clear early Thursday exactly where in Maine the ticket was sold.
A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Maine
Maine nearing the 29,000 mark for confirmed coronavirus cases
677 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine
Oakland woman found alive Thursday.
After being reported missing for two weeks, Oakland police find missing woman
Aroostook County Sheriff's Office (FILE WAGM)
Presque Isle man in custody after 13-year old-girl was reported missing by police
10 straight days of palindromes
Ten straight days of palindromes start Wednesday

Latest News

Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 22
Maine CDC reports 643 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
Police say 18-year old Sunil Jones threw two Molotov cocktails at an apartment building in...
Hampden teen facing attempted murder, arson charges
The fire happened on Hunter Road in Unity in 2018.
Montville woman charged with arson
Maine students talk with astronaut on International Space Station
Maine students talk with astronaut on International Space Station
Winslow town council votes to sell a town-owned property
Winslow town council votes to sell a town-owned property