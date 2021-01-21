Advertisement

A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold in Maine

The winning ticket was sold at the Hannaford in Gray.
It was not immediately clear early Thursday exactly where in Maine the ticket was sold.
It was not immediately clear early Thursday exactly where in Maine the ticket was sold.
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:06 AM EST
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - A Powerball ticket worth $1 million in Wednesday night’s drawing was sold in Maine, according to Powerball.

The ticket was sold at the Hannaford in Gray, according to Maine State Lottery officials.

The winner will receive $710,000 after federal and state withholding taxes and the Hannaford store will receive a $20,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The ticket matches the five white numbers in the drawing, but not the Powerball or the Power Play.

When the winner decides to claim their prize, they will need to call the Maine Lottery claims office to set up an appointment.

Due to COVID-19, walk-in customers at the office are not being accepted. Any winner needing to schedule an appointment can call 207-287-3721.

Someone did win the $731 million jackpot. The winning ticket was sold in Maryland. It is the first time someone has won the Powerball jackpot since September.

The winning numbers for Wednesday’s drawing are 40-53-60-68-69. The Powerball is 22 and the Power Play is 3x.

