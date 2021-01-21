677 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine

Maine nearing the 29,000 mark for confirmed coronavirus cases (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - The latest report from the Maine CDC includes 677 new cases of coronavirus and six deaths.

Two of the newly-recorded deaths come from York County then one each from Kennebec, Penobscot, Washington and York Counties.

Total deaths in Maine now stand at 536.

Total cases are 35,638 with 28,999 confirmed by the CDC.

71 patients with the virus are listed in critical care at hospitals across Maine. Of those, 37 are on ventilators according to the Maine CDC.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine (WABI TV)

York County topping the 200-mark for newly recorded cases. 207 cases there.

86 new ones in Kennebec County, 28 in Franklin County, 27 in Penobscot County and 26 in Somerset County.

Aroostook, Hancock, Knox, Lincoln, Piscataquis, Waldo and Washington counties all recording single digit increases in new cases, according to the Maine CDC.

