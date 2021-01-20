Advertisement

Georgia Fire Captain Andrea Hall leads inaugural Pledge of Allegiance in sign language

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Before Vice President Kamala Harris took her oath to become the nation’s first female, Black and South Asian Vice President, Fire Captain Andrea Hall of Fulton County Georgia took center stage at the inauguration ceremony.

Hall is the first African American woman to serve as a fire captain in her department. Wednesday, she led the nation in the Pledge of Allegiance at the historic presidential inauguration.

Hall, who also serves as president of her local union chapter, says the inaugural committee reached out to her directly.

“This is not something I ever could have anticipated in my wildest dreams,” she said during an interview following the event.

Hall delivered the Pledge out loud and in American Sign Language.

“After it was over, I had an emotional release thinking about how far I came in my career to end up here,” she added.

Hall says she has many friends and family members who are hearing impaired. Connecting with President Biden’s’ message of unity and inclusion, she says she decided to sign it as well.

Although she admits, she kept that part of the plan to herself.

“I thought it was appropriate, and it was an opportunity for me to utilize a skill that I always use, to include them in the process,” she said. “I thought it was in line with the president’s mission.”

Hall says she’ll never forget her experience and is thankful and proud to have been asked to participate.

