UMaine football has connections on all 4 remaining NFL teams

There will be a Super Bowl champion with UMaine ties
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The NFL playoffs are down to four teams. Chiefs and Bills in the AFC. The Packers and Tom Brady and Gronk’s Bucs in the NFC.

Joe Gilbert is a former Maine offensive line coach and coordinator. He is the O-Line coach with Tampa Bay.

Brian Gaine played tight end for Maine and is now Buffalo’s senior personnel advisor.

Steve Spagnulo is a former Maine defensive coordinator, now is Kansas City defensive coordinator.

Ben Sirmans played running back for the Black Bears and now coaches running backs for Green Bay.

