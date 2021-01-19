UMaine Alumni Association, Greater Bangor Area Branch NAACP hold webinar in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day

ORONO, Maine (WABI) - ON Martin Luther King Jr. Day, commemorations are being held differently because of coronavirus concerns.

The webinar was co-sponsored by the Greater Bangor Area Branch NAACP and the University of Maine Alumni Association.

The webinar was titled “Being Black in Maine: Lived Experience and the Prospect for Change.’

People took time to honor the life and legacy of Dr. King and reflect on past experiences.

University of Maine officials also announced on Monday night a new a civil rights speaker series.

It’s in honor of the work Bangor native Robert Talbot has done.

“For Monday, MLK Day, we are here to recognize Bob as one of Maine’s foremost advocates for civil rights and social justice,” Michael Alpert, President of the Greater Bangor Area Branch NAACP, said.

President of the University of Maine Alumni Association, John Diamond added, “The purpose of the Talbot Civil Rights Speaker series is to promote awareness, dialogue, and action that advances political social, educational, and economic equality. “

The series will feature speakers from around the nation and will be held on the Orono campus in the fall.

To see the full webinar, click here.

For more information on the Robert Talbot Civil Rights Speaker Series, head to the UMaine Alumni Association’s website.

