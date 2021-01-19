Advertisement

Two Maine dogs to be featured in 2021 ‘Puppy Bowl’

Duke and Rumor will take the field for ‘Team Ruff’
Puppy Bowl
Puppy Bowl
Published: Jan. 18, 2021 at 9:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTBROOK, Maine (WMTW) - Super Bowl LV is Feb. 7 in Tampa Bay, Florida.

That same day, a competition of cuteness takes place with Animal Planet’s annual “Puppy Bowl.”

This year, two Maine dogs will be participating.

Rumor is a deaf terrier cattledog mix and Duke is a Great Pyrenees mix. They are 8 months old and will both be on “Team Ruff.”

The dogs were nominated by the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland because of their playfulness and energy.

“They arrived to us with a group we work with in Oklahoma. They arrived this summer. Then they traveled to compete in the Puppy Bowl and then were adopted very quickly after. So, they’re both in loving homes and I think we’re all just really excited to see how they do in the big game.”

The three-hour, “Puppy Bowl XVII” airs at 2 p.m. Feb. 7 on Animal Planet and raises awareness for pet adoptions. The event usually features pups from shelters across the country. However, only shelters in the northeast participated this year due to the pandemic.

Another Maine puppy was a winner of last year’s Puppy Bowl.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maine CDC stats for Sunday, Jan. 17
Maine CDC reports 4 new coronavirus-related deaths, 342 additional cases
Maine COVID-19 statistics, updated Jan. 18
Maine CDC reports 318 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths
Roughly 140 members of the MSAD 51 community are currently quarantining.
MSAD 51 schools shifting to remote learning this week
Maine CDC: Walgreens and CVS’ COVID-19 vaccinations in senior living facilities slow across Maine
An Oregon woman told police she had gone into Basics Meat Market and left her 4-year-old son in...
Thief steals car with 4-year-old inside, drives back to return boy, scold mother

Latest News

Nurses
Local nursing and pharmacy students to help administer COVID-19 vaccine
The webinar was co-sponsored by the Greater Bangor Area Branch NAACP and the University of...
UMaine Alumni Association, Greater Bangor Area Branch NAACP hold webinar in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
PPP Loans
Paycheck Protection Program will fully reopen Tuesday
'Solidarity Bucksport' celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day at the Bucksport/Verona Island...
‘Solidarity Bucksport’ celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day