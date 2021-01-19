Nearly 400 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine

393 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine, 5 new deaths (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - Cases of coronavirus now topping 34,000 in Maine since the pandemic began.

393 new cases of COVID-19 being recorded by the Maine CDC.

And, five more Mainers died with the virus -- two from Penobscot County, two from Cumberland County and one from York County..

Total deaths in Maine now stand at 519.

34,262 cases in total since March.

Of those, more than 28,034 are confirmed.

63 COVID-19 patients are in critical care, according to the Maine CDC. 31 are on ventilators.

County by county breakdown of newly recorded coronavirus cases in Maine (WABI TV)

Androscoggin County with the highest case count, 113 there.

Cumberland County has 76.

28 new cases in Penobscot County, 22 in Kennebec County and 24 in Somerset County.

Knox and Piscataquis County both reporting just one new case, according to the Maine CDC.

